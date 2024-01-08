Stars at Wild

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (22-11-5) at WILD (17-17-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley

Jani Hakanpaa -- Esa Lindell

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Matt Murray

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Nic Petan

Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Heiskanen did not travel with the Stars. ... Murray gets his first start of the season after Wedgewood started the past 10 straight. ... Wallstedt was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Sunday while goalie Zane McIntyre was reassigned. ... It will be Fleury’s sixth straight start. He can pass Patrick Roy for second all time on the NHL wins list. He has a career record of 551-323-91 with two ties. ...Foligno returns after missing the past three games with a lower body injury.

