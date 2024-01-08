Stars at Wild

STARS (22-11-5) at WILD (17-17-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley
Jani Hakanpaa -- Esa Lindell
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Matt Murray
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Marc-Andre Fleury
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Nic Petan
Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Status report
Heiskanen did not travel with the Stars. ... Murray gets his first start of the season after Wedgewood started the past 10 straight. ... Wallstedt was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Sunday while goalie Zane McIntyre was reassigned. ... It will be Fleury’s sixth straight start. He can pass Patrick Roy for second all time on the NHL wins list. He has a career record of 551-323-91 with two ties. ...Foligno returns after missing the past three games with a lower body injury.