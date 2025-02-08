Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ LAK – 4:23 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty made contact with Dallas’ Jake Oettinger and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Kevin Fiala’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.