Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ LAK – 4:23 of Overtime

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty made contact with Dallas’ Jake Oettinger and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Kevin Fiala’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

Latest News

NHL On Tap: 4 Nations teammates Hedman, Raymond meet in Lightning-Red Wings game

Kings edge Stars in shootout for 3rd straight win

Necas breaks tie late in 3rd, Avalanche edge Oilers in teams' final game before 4 Nations

Donato has 4 points, Blackhawks ease past Predators

Vilardi scores twice, Jets top Islanders for 8th straight win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

4 Nations Face-Off reunion between 1976 Canada Cup foes

Sittler, 1976 Canada Cup hero, excited for 4 Nations Face-Off 

Penguins score 3 in 2nd period, hold off Rangers without Crosby

Oettinger, Saros, Lankinen, Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Buzz: Thompson, Luukkonen could play for Sabres against Predators

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7

NHL EDGE stats: Maple Leafs have case for best goalie tandem

Eichel flying high for Vegas, looking forward to 4 Nations for USA

McLellan has Red Wings firing on all cylinders since hiring as coach

Ovechkin chase of Gretzky stirs memories for his 1st NHL coach with Capitals