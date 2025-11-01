Stars at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (6-3-2) at PANTHERS (5-5-1)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Oskar Back -- Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues --Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich --Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Back returns after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Marchand is back with the Panthers after leaving the team for one game to return to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, because of the death of his friend’s daughter. … Sebrango, acquired off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15, will make his Florida debut, replacing Balinskis, a defenseman.

