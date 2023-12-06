Stars at Panthers

STARS (14-6-3) at PANTHERS (14-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Joel Hanley
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura
Status report
Oettinger will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Dadonov, who played for Florida from 2009-12 and again from 2017-20, returns after being scratched the past two games. … Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz made 23 saves in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Balinskis, a defenseman, was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday and Mahura, another defenseman, was activated off injured reserve, but neither will play. ... Gadjovich returns after missing Saturday with an upper-body injury.