Stars at Panthers

STARS (14-6-3) at PANTHERS (14-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Joel Hanley

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura

Status report

Oettinger will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Dadonov, who played for Florida from 2009-12 and again from 2017-20, returns after being scratched the past two games. … Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz made 23 saves in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Balinskis, a defenseman, was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday and Mahura, another defenseman, was activated off injured reserve, but neither will play. ... Gadjovich returns after missing Saturday with an upper-body injury.