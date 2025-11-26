Benn gets 400th NHL goal, Stars score 8 in win against Oilers

Nathan Bastian had two goals, Wyatt Johnston had a goal and three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (14-5-4), who have won seven of their past nine.

Jason Robertson also scored to extend his goal streak to seven games (11 goals) and also had two assists.

Dallas was without the services of forward Mikko Rantanen, who was serving a one-game suspension due to game misconducts for boarding in back-to-back games.

Evan Bouchard, Jack Roslovic and Connor Clattenburg scored for the Oilers (10-10-5), who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1). Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on eight shots in the first period before Calvin Pickard took over in goal to start the second period and made 18 saves.

Benn put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 3:48 of the first period, after Johnston dug the puck out behind the net before sending him a cross-crease pass for the putaway for his first goal of the season.

The Dallas captain was playing in his fourth game of the season after missing the first 19 games after sustaining a collapsed lung in a preseason game. With the goal, Benn became the second player in franchise history to reach the 400-goal milestone, after Mike Modano (557).

Roope Hintz made it 2-0 on the power play at 10:51, picking up the rebound off a shot by Miro Heiskanen and sending it over Skinner’s right shoulder.

Bastian extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:24, winning a puck battle along the boards in the neutral zone to spring an odd-man rush before cutting into the slot and going top shelf with a wrist shot.

Bastian then appeared to score again with 2:24 left in the period, knocking in a puck lobbed toward the crease by Johnston before Skinner could get his glove on it, but it was ruled a high stick.

Sam Steel made it 4-0 at 18:46 after a giveaway by Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm resulted in a 3-on-2 the other way. Johnston sent a cross-crease feed to Benn, whose shot hit the middle of the crossbar and landed on the goal line, where it was tapped in by Steel.

Shots were 8-5 in favor of Dallas after one period.

Connor Clattenburg cut the lead to 4-1 at 4:39 of the second period, collecting the rebound off a point shot by Ty Emberson in the crease and steering the puck around the extended right pad of Oettinger for his first NHL goal. The 20-year-old was selected in the fifth round (No. 160) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Robertson tipped in a backdoor feed from Tyler Seguin on a 5-on-3 power play at 14:01 of the second period to make it 5-1 and Johnston made it 6-1 just 1:35 later, also on the power play, taking a cross-ice pass from Robertson and then pouncing on his own rebound to score.

Evan Bouchard closed it to 6-2 at 1:23 of the third period, taking a pass from behind the Dallas net from Vasily Podkolzin and sending a slap shot from the point, glove side, past Oettinger.

Justin Hryckowian made it 7-2 at 8:21, knocking down a high wrist shot from the point by Mavrik Bourque and putting the puck past Pickard.

Jack Roslovic shrank the lead to 7-3 at 9:31, taking a rebound on a Connor McDavid shot that hit the post and putting the puck through on Oettinger’s glove side.

Bastian pushed it to 8-3 with his second of the game at 15:39 after Pickard made the initial save on a shot by Radek Faksa.

Oilers forward Trent Frederic left the Oilers bench after being hit by a shot in the third period.