Stars at Oilers projected lineups

STARS (45-21-4) at OILERS (41-24-5)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, truTV, MAX
Stars projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed),Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. ... The only change in the Oilers lineup has Kapanen moving up from the fourth line and Perry moving down. ... Draisaitl took part in Edmonton's morning skate but the center is expected to miss the Oilers' next three games, as is McDavid, also a center. ... Ekholm was back on the top defense pair after sitting out practice Monday for maintenance.