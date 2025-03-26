Stars at Oilers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (45-21-4) at OILERS (41-24-5)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, truTV, MAX

Stars projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed),Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. ... The only change in the Oilers lineup has Kapanen moving up from the fourth line and Perry moving down. ... Draisaitl took part in Edmonton's morning skate but the center is expected to miss the Oilers' next three games, as is McDavid, also a center. ... Ekholm was back on the top defense pair after sitting out practice Monday for maintenance.

