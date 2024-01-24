Hintz has 3 points, Stars hold off Red Wings

Dallas scores 4 straight in 2nd period; DeBrincat, Larkin each gets goal, assist for Detroit

Recap: Dallas Stars @ Detroit Red Wings 1.23.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars, who scored four times in the second period and held off the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 win at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Wyatt Johnston had three primary assists for the Stars in the second, when they outshot the Red Wings 25-7.

Thomas Harley had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves for Dallas (28-13-6), which had lost two of three (1-1-1).

Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (24-18-5), who went 3-for-4 on the power play and were 7-1-1 in their previous nine games.

Alex Lyon allowed five goals on 32 shots before being pulled at the end of the second. James Reimer made six saves in the third period.

Jamie Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:24 of the first period.

David Perron tied it 1-1 at 14:33, scoring with one second left on a power play, and DeBrincat made it 2-1 at 16:53, beating Oettinger with two seconds left on another man-advantage.

Mason Marchment tied it 2-2 just 22 seconds into the second with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Hintz gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 4:35, stealing the puck at the edge of the crease and scoring his 21st goal.

Esa Lindell made it 4-2 on a rebound at 11:40, and Hintz scored his second of the period at 15:12 to push the lead to 5-2.

Christian Fischer appeared to pull Detroit within two goals at 5:04 of the third, but the goal was overturned when the Stars successfully challenged he entered the zone offside.

Larkin scored the Red Wings’ third power-play goal at 11:28 to make it 5-3, and J.T. Compher scored with Reimer pulled for an extra attacker at 16:46 for the 5-4 final.

Detroit outshot Dallas 15-6 in the third.

Latest News

Washington Capitals Minnesota Wild game recap January 23

Johansson scores twice, Wild defeat Capitals for 3rd straight win
Vegas Golden Knights New York Islanders game recap January 23

Golden Knights hand Islanders 1st loss under Roy
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? York finds rebound midair, puts it in back of net
Carter Hart granted indefinite leave of absence

Hart granted indefinite leave of absence from Flyers
Frank Vatrano thriving in Anaheim selected to 1st career NHL All Star Game

Vatrano thriving with Ducks heading into 1st NHL All-Star Game
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Kane could return for Red Wings before All-Star break
Tampa Bay Lightning Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 23

Kucherov hat trick powers Lightning past Flyers
Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens game recap January 23

Pinto scores 1st of season for Senators in win against Canadiens
Jack Hughes to attend All-Star Weekend, status uncertain

Jack Hughes to attend All-Star Weekend, status uncertain
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear contract with Devils, promoted to president/GM
Blue Jackets Jenner can relate to Blackhawks Bedard injury broken jaw

Jenner can relate to Bedard having jaw wired shut
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Gerard Gallant would be happy to coach in NHL again

Gallant would be ‘happy’ to coach in NHL again 
Columbus has 'motivation' to end Edmonton run

Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak
NHL Draft Class podcast Tij Iginla

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 23

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games