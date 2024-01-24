Hintz has 3 points, Stars hold off Red Wings

Wyatt Johnston had three primary assists for the Stars in the second, when they outshot the Red Wings 25-7.

Thomas Harley had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves for Dallas (28-13-6), which had lost two of three (1-1-1).

Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (24-18-5), who went 3-for-4 on the power play and were 7-1-1 in their previous nine games.

Alex Lyon allowed five goals on 32 shots before being pulled at the end of the second. James Reimer made six saves in the third period.

Jamie Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:24 of the first period.

David Perron tied it 1-1 at 14:33, scoring with one second left on a power play, and DeBrincat made it 2-1 at 16:53, beating Oettinger with two seconds left on another man-advantage.

Mason Marchment tied it 2-2 just 22 seconds into the second with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Hintz gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 4:35, stealing the puck at the edge of the crease and scoring his 21st goal.

Esa Lindell made it 4-2 on a rebound at 11:40, and Hintz scored his second of the period at 15:12 to push the lead to 5-2.

Christian Fischer appeared to pull Detroit within two goals at 5:04 of the third, but the goal was overturned when the Stars successfully challenged he entered the zone offside.

Larkin scored the Red Wings’ third power-play goal at 11:28 to make it 5-3, and J.T. Compher scored with Reimer pulled for an extra attacker at 16:46 for the 5-4 final.

Detroit outshot Dallas 15-6 in the third.