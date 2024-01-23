Stars at Red Wings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (27-13-6) at RED WINGS (24-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSSW, SNP

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Craig Smith (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Heiskanen could return during the Stars' two-game homestand that begins against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, coach Peter DeBoer said; the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game. ... Oettinger will start after Wedgewood started the past two games. ... Lyon will make his 11th start in 12 games. ... Kane, a forward, and Chiarot, a defenseman, each could return before the All-Star break or could get the extra rest and return after the break; Kane has missed three games and Chiarot one.

