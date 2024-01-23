Stars at Red Wings

STARS (27-13-6) at RED WINGS (24-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSSW, SNP
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Craig Smith (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: None
Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Heiskanen could return during the Stars' two-game homestand that begins against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, coach Peter DeBoer said; the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game. ... Oettinger will start after Wedgewood started the past two games. ... Lyon will make his 11th start in 12 games. ... Kane, a forward, and Chiarot, a defenseman, each could return before the All-Star break or could get the extra rest and return after the break; Kane has missed three games and Chiarot one.