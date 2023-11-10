Latest News

Stars score 5 straight, rally past Blue Jackets

Duchene has go-ahead goal, 2 assists in return from injury for Dallas

Recap: Dallas Stars @ Columbus Blue Jackets 11.09.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Matt Duchene scored and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars rallied with five straight goals to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

The Stars trailed 2-0 less than nine minutes into the game, but Duchene gave them a 3-2 lead at 16:34 of the second period. He missed Dallas’ last game, a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday, with an upper-body injury.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, Nils Lundkvist had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who had lost two straight.

Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko scored, and Spencer Martin made 26 saves for the Blue Jackets (4-6-3). They have lost seven of eight (1-4-3).

Jenner made it 1-0 at 1:08 of the first period off a pass to the slot by Johnny Gaudreau, and Marchenko extended the lead to 2-0 at 8:43.

Mason Marchment cut it to 2-1 at 9:29 with a wrist shot from between the circles.

Craig Smith tied it 2-2 at 10:20 of the second.

After Duchene put the Stars ahead by slipping the puck through Martin’s pads on a breakaway, Seguin made it 4-2 at 3:47 of the third period.

Jason Robertson scored into an empty net from deep in his own end at 17:04 for the 5-2 final.