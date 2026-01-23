Greaves makes 28 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Stars

Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets (23-20-7), who have won five of their past six.

“Everyone played hard,” Werenski said. “We played our team game. Guys were blocking shots. Jet obviously made a ton of huge saves.

“Those games are hard to win but they feel really good and I feel like everyone was bought in tonight, so it's good for us to know we can win those type of games.”

Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Stars (28-14-9), who have lost four of five, and play the second of a back-to-back set against the St. Louis Blues at home on Friday.

“We just didn't execute on some of our chances,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “You can see it was a pretty tight checking game, but we had a lot of looks. A lot of good looks even late, and breakaways, and some 2-on-1s. I thought their goaltender was really, really good. I thought ours was too.”

Werenski put Columbus up 1-0 at 8:48 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle that beat DeSmith through traffic.

“I feel like most goals, I'm just trying to miss the screen in front of me, to be honest,” Werenski said. “You know, when guys are in front of the net it’s really tough to see so just trying to get it by them and stuff like that happens and pucks find their way into the net.”