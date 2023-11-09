Stars at Blue Jackets

STARS (7-3-1) at BLUE JACKETS (4-5-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Radek Faksa (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Emil Bemstrom, David Jiricek

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Status report

Centers Duchene and Faksa each will be a game-time decision, Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday; each took part in Dallas' optional morning skate. If neither plays, the Stars will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Faksa has missed four games, Duchene one. … Martin will start after making 34 saves on 36 shots in relief of Merzlikins in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters from that game.