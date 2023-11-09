Stars at Blue Jackets

STARS (7-3-1) at BLUE JACKETS (4-5-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin
Ty Dellandrea -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Radek Faksa (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Emil Bemstrom, David Jiricek
Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Status report
Centers Duchene and Faksa each will be a game-time decision, Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday; each took part in Dallas' optional morning skate. If neither plays, the Stars will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Faksa has missed four games, Duchene one. … Martin will start after making 34 saves on 36 shots in relief of Merzlikins in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters from that game.