Stars at Avalanche projected lineups

STARS (1-0-0) at AVALANCHE (2-0-0)
9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KTVD, ALT
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Wyatt Johnston -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Mavrik Bourque -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Girard, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured in a 2-1 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. ... Solovyov will make his Avalanche debut after the defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.