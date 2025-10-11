Stars at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (1-0-0) at AVALANCHE (2-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KTVD, ALT

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Wyatt Johnston -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Mavrik Bourque -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Girard, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured in a 2-1 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. ... Solovyov will make his Avalanche debut after the defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sullivan set for return to Pittsburgh as Rangers coach, ‘grateful’ to city

MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

NHL Status Report: Trocheck week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Burns set to reach 1,500 NHL games when Avalanche host Stars

Roslovic sees ‘opportunity to win’ after signing contract with Oilers

Start time changed for Red Wings-Maple Leafs game Monday

Drouin suspended 1 game for actions in Islanders game

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Status Report: Norris likely out for Sabres against Bruins

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10

16-game Saturday in NHL gives fans plenty of options

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Drouin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Islanders game

NHL Saturday, NHL Sunday broadcast schedule unveiled for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Canucks score 4 in 3rd, defeat Flames in Foote’s coaching debut