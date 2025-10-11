Stars at Avalanche projected lineups

STARS (1-0-0) at AVALANCHE (2-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KTVD, ALT

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Wyatt Johnston -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Mavrik Bourque -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Girard, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured in a 2-1 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. ... Solovyov will make his Avalanche debut after the defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.