Stars at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
STARS (35-16-9) at AVALANCHE (35-19-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Esa Lindell

Derrick Pouliot -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Valeri Nichushkin

Injured: None

Status report

The Stars did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday. … Oettinger is expected to start for the 12th time in 15 games. ... MacKinnon did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Tuesday for maintenance, but is expected to play. ... Georgiev will make his 12th start in 16 games. ... Nichushkin, a forward, was cleared to resume practicing with the Avalanche on Tuesday after entering the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

