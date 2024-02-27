Stars at Avalanche

STARS (35-16-9) at AVALANCHE (35-19-5)
9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Esa Lindell
Derrick Pouliot -- Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Valeri Nichushkin
Injured: None
Status report
The Stars did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday. … Oettinger is expected to start for the 12th time in 15 games. ... MacKinnon did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Tuesday for maintenance, but is expected to play. ... Georgiev will make his 12th start in 16 games. ... Nichushkin, a forward, was cleared to resume practicing with the Avalanche on Tuesday after entering the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.