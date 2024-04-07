Stars at Avalanche

STARS (48-20-9) at AVALANCHE (48-23-6)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Mavrik Bourque
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen
Yakov Trenin -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Mikko Rantanen (concussion), Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
Dallas didn't hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday that Seguin is expected to play at Colorado; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24 to March 16. He did not play Saturday. ... Avalanche forwards Rantanen (concussion) and Wood are out.