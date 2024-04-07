Stars at Avalanche

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (48-20-9) at AVALANCHE (48-23-6)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Mavrik Bourque

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin 

Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen

Yakov Trenin -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen 

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Mikko Rantanen (concussion), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Dallas didn't hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday that Seguin is expected to play at Colorado; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24 to March 16. He did not play Saturday. ... Avalanche forwards Rantanen (concussion) and Wood are out.

