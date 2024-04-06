Blackhawks end Stars winning streak at 8

The Blackhawks got second-period goals from Connor Bedard, Andreas Athanasiou and Seth Jones to take a three-goal lead. Petr Mrazek made 42 saves for Chicago (23-48-5), which has been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn scored, Miro Heiskanen had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves for the Stars (48-20-9), who remained three points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the Central Division. Dallas has clinched a playoff berth.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:48. He picked up the puck at the right point, skated into the right face-off circle and put a wrist shot past Wedgewood with Nick Foligno providing a screen in front. That ended a stretch of 1:77:08 in which the Stars hadn’t allowed a goal; they were coming off back-to-back shutouts, against the Edmonton Oilers (5-0 on Wednesday) and the Seattle Kraken (3-0 on Saturday).

Athanasiou’s first goal of the season made it 2-0 at 5:53. Lukas Reichel skated into the zone and through the slot before making a drop pass to Athanasiou, who scored on a wrist shot from the left circle.

The Blackhawks pushed it to 3-0 at 8:51 when Jones took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Donato in the left circle and scored to the far side.

Hintz brought the Stars to within 3-1 at 15:37, scoring in the low slot with a tip of Heiskanen’s shot from the top of the left circle.

Dallas outshot Chicago 23-5 in the second.

Benn cut it to 3-2 at 15:37 of the third period with his 20th goal of the season, tipping a Heiskanen shot. The goal was upheld upon video review by the NHL Situation Room.