Stars at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
STARS (13-7-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-12-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Wyatt Johnston -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Colin Blackwell -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Donato -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Wyat Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

TJ Brodie -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate … Hintz, a forward, will not play after “tweaking something” in a 6-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Blackwell will play after being scratched for five straight games. … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate … Kurashev will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.

