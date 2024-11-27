Stars at Blackhawks projected lineups

STARS (13-7-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-12-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Wyatt Johnston -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Colin Blackwell -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Mathew Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Donato -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate … Hintz, a forward, will not play after “tweaking something” in a 6-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Blackwell will play after being scratched for five straight games. … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate … Kurashev will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.