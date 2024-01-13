Stars at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (24-12-5) at BLACKHAWKS (12-28-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSCH

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Radek Faksa

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato

Jaycob  Megna -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic --Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips, Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday … Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 32 saves Friday in his return after missing 12 games with a groin injury. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Jones returns after missing 15 games because of a shoulder injury … Mrazek makes his fourth straight start.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
first five players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Makar, Georgiev added to NHL All-Star via fan vote
NHL Buzz news and notes January 13

NHL Buzz: Scheifele out for Jets against Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 13 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 13
CHL notebook Vegas prospect Mathieu Cataford making strides

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 13

NHL Morning Skate for January 13
Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild game recap January 12

Flyers rally to top Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 13

On Tap: MacKinnon-Matthews matchup, Oilers’ bid for record highlight 16-game schedule
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 12

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 
Tom Wilson excited to be an All-Star and father

Wilson of Capitals basks in glow of being All-Star, community leader, expectant dad
 Merzlikins wants new scenario, ‘won’t be backup’

Merzlikins wants new scenario, 'won't be backup' for Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes January 12

NHL Buzz: Oettinger to dress for Stars, could start tonight
Top games to watch on 16-game schedule January 13

Top games to watch on 16-game schedule Saturday
NHL EDGE stats Jamie Drysdale outlook with Philadelphia Flyers

NHL EDGE stats: Jamie Drysdale’s outlook with Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 12 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 12
Nick Foligno Chicago Blackhawks agree on contract extension 

Foligno signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Blackhawks
Revamped Winnipeg flying high with 8-game winning streak

Revamped Jets flying high with 8-game winning streak
State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers

State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers