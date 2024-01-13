Stars at Blackhawks

STARS (24-12-5) at BLACKHAWKS (12-28-2)
8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSCH
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Radek Faksa
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato
Jaycob Megna -- Connor Murphy
Alex Vlasic --Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips, Jarred Tinordi
Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday … Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 32 saves Friday in his return after missing 12 games with a groin injury. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Jones returns after missing 15 games because of a shoulder injury … Mrazek makes his fourth straight start.