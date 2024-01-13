Stars at Blackhawks

STARS (24-12-5) at BLACKHAWKS (12-28-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSCH

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Radek Faksa

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato

Jaycob Megna -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic --Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips, Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday … Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 32 saves Friday in his return after missing 12 games with a groin injury. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Jones returns after missing 15 games because of a shoulder injury … Mrazek makes his fourth straight start.