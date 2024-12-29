Stars at Blackhawks projected lineups

STARS (20-13-1) at BLACKHAWKS (12-22-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Philipp Kurashev
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Seth Jones
Louis Crevier -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
Hryckowian will make his NHL debut; the 23-year-old was called up by the Stars twice earlier this season but did not play. … Marchment, a forward, is week to week after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. They returned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford of the American Hockey League and recalled Kaiser, a defenseman.