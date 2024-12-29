Stars at Blackhawks projected lineups

Status report

Hryckowian will make his NHL debut; the 23-year-old was called up by the Stars twice earlier this season but did not play. … Marchment, a forward, is week to week after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. They returned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford of the American Hockey League and recalled Kaiser, a defenseman.