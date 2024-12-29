Stars at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
STARS (20-13-1) at BLACKHAWKS (12-22-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Philipp Kurashev

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Seth Jones

Louis Crevier -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Hryckowian will make his NHL debut; the 23-year-old was called up by the Stars twice earlier this season but did not play. … Marchment, a forward, is week to week after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. They returned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford of the American Hockey League and recalled Kaiser, a defenseman.

