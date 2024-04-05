Stars at Blackhawks

STARS (48-19-9) at BLACKHAWKS (22-48-5)
3:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Mavrik Bourque -- Jamie Benn -- Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Colin Blackwell
Landon Slaggert -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Taylor Raddysh
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev (upper body)
Status report
Seguin may not play; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24-March 16; he could be replaced by Bourque, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday. Coach Pete DeBoer would not commit to Bourque being in the lineup Saturday. ... Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 35 saves in a 5-0 victory win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday … Blackwell will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Reese Johnson was scheduled to see a doctor Friday after a minor setback in his recovery; the forward has missed nine games. ... Mrazek could start after making 27 saves in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Soderblom could start against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.