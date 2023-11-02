Latest News

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Benn has goal, assist for Dallas, which has won 5 of 6; Zary scores in NHL debut for Calgary

Recap: Dallas Stars @ Calgary Flames 11.01.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Jake Oettinger made 43 saves, and Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

Jason Robertson and Evgenii Dadonov scored, and Roope Hintz had two assists for the Stars (6-1-1), who have won two in a row and five of their past six games.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and Connor Zary scored in his NHL debut for the Flames (2-7-1), who have lost six straight. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves.

Dadonov shot top corner over Markstrom's blocker from the far side off the rush to put Dallas up 3-2 at 10:07 of the second period.

Mason Marchment extended the Stars' lead to 4-2 at 19:48 when he tapped a centering pass from Matt Duchene by Markstrom from the top of the crease.

Weegar shot short side through an Elias Lindholm screen and over Oettinger's right shoulder for a power play goal that cut the lead to 4-3 at 2:20 of the third period.

Oettinger made a left-pad save on Zary's deke at 7:55 after Zary split between two Stars defenders to go in alone.

Oettinger also made a shoulder save and subsequent stop on a crease scrambled with under 51 seconds remaining in regulation. Four seconds earlier, the puck got behind Oettinger but defenseman Esa Lindell made a skate save.

Zary, in his NHL debut after he was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, gave Calgary a 1-0 lead 5:28 into the first period when he backhanded a loose puck behind Oettinger over the goal line.

Benn scored shorthanded to tie it 1-1 at 19:06 when he tapped a centering pass by Hintz from behind the net by Markstrom's blocker.

Andrew Mangiapane scored on a shot by Oettinger's blocker to put the Flames up 2-1 at 1:57 of the second period.

Robertson tied it 2-2 at 4:35 when he took a drop pass from Hintz and shot past Markstrom from inside the left circle.