DeSmith makes 46 saves, Stars push point streak to 7 in win against Flames

Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Johnston and Mikael Granlund scored for the Stars (47-21-4), who are 5-0-2 in their past seven. Dallas moved within four points of the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Nazem Kadri scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak five games (seven goals), and Dustin Wolf made 14 saves for the Flames (34-26-11), who had a four-game winning streak end.

Calgary is six points behind the St. Louis Blues, who won 3-2 against the Nashville Predators earlier Thursday, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the West with three games in hand.

Dallas scored twice in 1:16 in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.

Johnston gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 12:55 when he lifted his own rebound over a sprawled Wolf after driving wide around Daniil Miromanov, and Granlund pushed it to 3-1 at 14:11 when he one-timed a centering pass from Mason Marchment at the top of the crease.

Kadri cut it to 3-2 just 16 seconds into the third period with a snap shot from the right circle off a backhanded pass from Jonathan Huberdeau in the slot. The goal came after Calgary controlled the opening face-off of the third period and set up in the offensive zone.

Wolf made the initial stop on Hintz's redirect at the edge of the crease off the rush, but Rantanen crashed the net and scored on the rebound to push it to 4-2 at 13:22.

Duchene scored an empty-net goal with 1:49 remaining for the 5-2 final.

Hintz put the Stars up 1-0 at 7:09 of the first period with a shot that beat Wolf blocker side after taking a cross-slot pass from Rantanen on a broken play.

Connor Zary looked to have tied it at 14:02, but video review confirmed he kicked Nazem Kadri's centering pass by DeSmith and into the net.

Kadri then tied it 1-1 at 8:12 of the second period with a short-side shot over DeSmith's right shoulder from the edge of the crease.