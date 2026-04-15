Stars at Sabres projected lineups

STARS (49-20-12) at SABRES (50-23-8)

7 p.m. ET; MORE27, HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Jamie Benn -- Justin Hryckowian -- Michael Bunting

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Arttu Hyry, Colin Blackwell, Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Conor Timmins

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne, Tanner Pearson, Luke Schenn

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Steel is expected to return after missing nine games with an undisclosed injury. … Lundkvist will play after a three-game absence because of illness. … Hintz, a forward, will be out for Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild. ... Heiskanen, a defenseman, has missed two games. ... Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said some players will be rested Wednesday but did not reveal who would sit out. ... Lyon, a goalie, is feeling better, Ruff said. … Ostlund is “really close,” but Ruff said the forward is doubtful to be ready for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins.