Stars at Coyotes

STARS (43-19-9) at COYOTES (29-36-5)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Matias Maccelli
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Friday he plans to alternate goalies the rest of the season, meaning Ingram should start. He was in goal for Arizona’s 5-2 loss at Dallas on Wednesday. Vejmelka made 27 saves in the Coyotes' 2-1 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday.