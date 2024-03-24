Stars at Coyotes

STARS (43-19-9) at COYOTES (29-36-5)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Matias Maccelli

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Friday he plans to alternate goalies the rest of the season, meaning Ingram should start. He was in goal for Arizona’s 5-2 loss at Dallas on Wednesday. Vejmelka made 27 saves in the Coyotes' 2-1 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday.