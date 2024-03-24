Stars at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (43-19-9) at COYOTES (29-36-5)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Matias Maccelli

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Friday he plans to alternate goalies the rest of the season, meaning Ingram should start. He was in goal for Arizona’s 5-2 loss at Dallas on Wednesday. Vejmelka made 27 saves in the Coyotes' 2-1 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: Predators surprise contender with playoffs approaching

Oshie joined by family, teammates for 1,000th NHL game ceremony

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Stars defenseman Hakanpaa out for ‘the near future’

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini, top prospect for 2024 NHL Draft, ‘special player,’ Bedard says

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes look to inch closer in Metropolitan Division

NHL Morning Skate for March 24

Gavrikov, Kings recover to defeat Lightning in OT

Blackhawks rally from down 4, defeat skidding Sharks in OT

Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights charge past Blue Jackets

Hoglander scores twice, Canucks defeat Flames

Predators shut out Red Wings, extend team-record point streak to 17 games

Foerster scores late, Flyers recover to defeat Bruins

Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild

Panarin scores twice, Rangers rally to defeat Panthers in shootout

McMann has 2 goals, assist in Maple Leafs win against Oilers

Senators surge past Devils, end 3-game skid