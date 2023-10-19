Stars at Ducks

STARS (1-0-1) at DUCKS (1-1-0)
10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSW, BSSC
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Brock McGinn (lower body), Alex Killorn (broken finger) Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Adam Henrique (illness)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Hintz is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday; he had made his season debut in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday after missing the preseason and season-opening 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues because of an upper-body injury. ... Oettinger will make his third straight start. ... Carlsson will make his NHL debut after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Luneau also will play in his first NHL game. ... Gibson will start after Dostal made 31 saves in a 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Henrique will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Ducks' morning skate Thursday. ... Drysdale, a defenseman, is day to day.