Stars at Ducks

STARS (1-0-1) at DUCKS (1-1-0)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSW, BSSC

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Brock McGinn (lower body), Alex Killorn (broken finger) Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Adam Henrique (illness)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Hintz is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday; he had made his season debut in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday after missing the preseason and season-opening 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues because of an upper-body injury. ... Oettinger will make his third straight start. ... Carlsson will make his NHL debut after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Luneau also will play in his first NHL game. ... Gibson will start after Dostal made 31 saves in a 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Henrique will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Ducks' morning skate Thursday. ... Drysdale, a defenseman, is day to day.