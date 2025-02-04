Stars at Ducks projected lineups

STARS (34-17-1) at DUCKS (22-24-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1 (JIP), SN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mavrik Bourque (face)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: None
Status report
Bourque will not play after the forward was struck by the puck at 12:37 of the third period in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday; Bourque attended the Stars morning skate Tuesday, but did not take line rushes. ... Heiskanen had knee surgery Tuesday; the defenseman is month to month. ... Terry is expected to return after missing a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday with an illness; he took part in the Ducks optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday.