Stars at Ducks projected lineups

STARS (34-17-1) at DUCKS (22-24-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1 (JIP), SN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mavrik Bourque (face)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: None

Status report

Bourque will not play after the forward was struck by the puck at 12:37 of the third period in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday; Bourque attended the Stars morning skate Tuesday, but did not take line rushes. ... Heiskanen had knee surgery Tuesday; the defenseman is month to month. ... Terry is expected to return after missing a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday with an illness; he took part in the Ducks optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday.

