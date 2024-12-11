Wild owner Leipold talks Kaprizov contract, hot start in Q&A with NHL.com

Signing forward long term is ‘priority’; also discusses Guerin’s evolution as GM

Kaprizov_MIN_shoots-puck

© Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Craig Leipold has been an NHL owner for 26 years. He owned the Nashville Predators from 1997-2007, and he has owned the Minnesota Wild since 2008.

Considering that, it meant a lot when he said this about the Wild at the NHL Board of Governors meeting Tuesday:

“I have never seen a team that has as much fun on the ice as these guys are having, so it’s fun to be part of it.”

Take the Wild’s 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Center Yakov Trenin scored a short-handed empty-netter with 1:17 to go. After going 25 games without a goal, he finally had his first of the season.

“They flashed over a picture of our bench, and you would have thought that someone just scored an overtime winner in a Game 7,” Leipold said. “The entire bench was standing up, pounding their sticks on the boards, raising their hands. They were just so happy for him, and it’s just part of having fun on the ice.”

Winning is fun.

Minnesota (19-5-4) has won six of its past seven and boasts the best record in the NHL (.750 points percentage), despite salary-cap challenges. Forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter, whom the Wild bought out after the 2020-21 season, each counts more than $7.3 million against the cap this season.

Leipold chatted with NHL.com about the Wild, particularly forward Kirill Kaprizov and general manager Bill Guerin.

What has been the key to Minnesota’s start?

“The goaltending has been spectacular, very consistent. Whether we have [Marc-Andre Fleury] in goal or we have [Filip] Gustavsson in goal, it’s been tremendous.

“Kirill Kaprizov is having a dynamite year, and I think now everyone in the NHL is seeing what we’ve been seeing all along.

“And the supporting cast has been really good. And our defense has been good. So, honestly, it’s like everything has come together, and it’s a fun team to watch. Our fans really get engaged.”

Kaprizov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games, second in the NHL to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 30 games. Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoring by a 15-point margin.

Do you think Kaprizov should be the favorite for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s most valuable player? What would be your pitch to the voters?

“I don’t know if I would pitch for it, because the price goes up. [Laugh.] I say that with humor. But he’s an amazing player.

“[Although he’s 5-foot-10], he plays like he’s 6-4. He can go in the corner, and he comes out with the puck. He’s got stick skills that you just don’t see very often in this league, and he makes other players better, so it’s not just that he is on the ice and he’s getting a lot of points. When you’re on the ice with him and you’re a linemate, you better have your eyes open, because that puck could be coming to you through four people.”

Kaprizov has this season and next left on the five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed Sept. 21, 2021. He can sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota as early as July 1. Should he reach unrestricted free agency, he can sign a seven-year contract elsewhere.

VAN@MIN: Kaprizov finishes Rossi's pass to win in overtime

How would you frame the situation?

“Well, it’s a priority. There’s no doubt. There’s no doubt. We want Kirill. He’s a big part of our future. We know that. Billy has already been thinking about it. How do we go about this? We’ve got to figure out exactly what the cap’s going to be. It’s an important part of our strategic plan to get him signed for as long as we can.”

How about Brock Faber, the 22-year-old defenseman who leads Minnesota in average ice time (24:48), and Matt Boldy, the 23-year-old forward who has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games?

Each made the United States roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off and will play against Canada, Finland and Sweden in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

“These guys started stepping up last year, and they’ve continued their progression this year. Again, we have players on the ice that make everybody look good, and they’re following through and they’re making it happen, scoring goals and playing great defense.”

Gustavsson made Sweden’s roster with Minnesota teammates Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek. He’s 14-4-3 with a 2.08 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and two shutouts.

Among goalies who have played more than four games, he leads the NHL in GAA. He’s tied for the lead in save percentage with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who was voted the winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie for the second time last season.

What stands out about him?

“Gustavsson is having an incredible year, and he just looks so confident on the ice, and that gives confidence to the other players in front of him.”

How has Guerin grown as a GM since he was hired Aug. 21, 2019?

“He’s more strategic than he was five years ago, so he’s planning more and better for the future. Analytically, his mind is wide open and eager for as much info as we can get on every team and every player in the League.

“He is frankly a fun guy to have around. He makes it a fun time to be in the locker room and in the office. He is so open to letting the players be involved in marketing. He encourages our marketing and sales department to use the players, because they’re the greatest asset that we could possibly have. So, he’s grown as a GM in the last five years, and I think we’re lucky to have him.”

Guerin is also the GM for the United States for the 4 Nations Face-Off. How is that helping his development?

“It is a big deal, and at least my opinion is it elevates his stature in the League and with other GMs. He’s taken that job very seriously.

“There is a part of me that regrets that he’s doing this, because I feel like every time an American player comes into our arena or we’re playing against him, they’re interviewing for a job. [Laugh.] They’re playing their best because they want to go the U.S. team. But those are the kinds of things as a manager that you learn a lot from, and your networking ability is much better.”

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: Necas in Art Ross Trophy race during fast start

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Sabres host Rangers, look to end 7-game skid

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Barkov stays hot, Panthers edge Kraken in shootout

Wild tie it late, defeat Utah in shootout

Draisaitl gets goal, assist, Oilers edge Lightning for 3rd win in row

Mailbag: Jets' up-and-down start; importance of winning division

Scheifele, Connor each has 3 points, Jets cruise past Bruins

Panthers see growth in season-ticket sales, TV viewership after Stanley Cup win

MacKinnon powering Avalanche resurgence

Huberdeau, Rooney help Flames hand Predators 8th straight loss

Kakko playing 'way better' for Rangers, will represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Excitement building in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Devils in OT

Chatfield's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Sharks

Rantanen has hat trick, 5 points in Avalanche win against Penguins

Kings hold off Islanders to win 6th straight game