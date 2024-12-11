Wild owner Leipold talks Kaprizov contract, hot start in Q&A with NHL.com

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Craig Leipold has been an NHL owner for 26 years. He owned the Nashville Predators from 1997-2007, and he has owned the Minnesota Wild since 2008.

Considering that, it meant a lot when he said this about the Wild at the NHL Board of Governors meeting Tuesday:

“I have never seen a team that has as much fun on the ice as these guys are having, so it’s fun to be part of it.”

Take the Wild’s 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Center Yakov Trenin scored a short-handed empty-netter with 1:17 to go. After going 25 games without a goal, he finally had his first of the season.

“They flashed over a picture of our bench, and you would have thought that someone just scored an overtime winner in a Game 7,” Leipold said. “The entire bench was standing up, pounding their sticks on the boards, raising their hands. They were just so happy for him, and it’s just part of having fun on the ice.”

Winning is fun.

Minnesota (19-5-4) has won six of its past seven and boasts the best record in the NHL (.750 points percentage), despite salary-cap challenges. Forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter, whom the Wild bought out after the 2020-21 season, each counts more than $7.3 million against the cap this season.

Leipold chatted with NHL.com about the Wild, particularly forward Kirill Kaprizov and general manager Bill Guerin.

What has been the key to Minnesota’s start?

“The goaltending has been spectacular, very consistent. Whether we have [Marc-Andre Fleury] in goal or we have [Filip] Gustavsson in goal, it’s been tremendous.

“Kirill Kaprizov is having a dynamite year, and I think now everyone in the NHL is seeing what we’ve been seeing all along.

“And the supporting cast has been really good. And our defense has been good. So, honestly, it’s like everything has come together, and it’s a fun team to watch. Our fans really get engaged.”

Kaprizov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 27 games, second in the NHL to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 30 games. Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoring by a 15-point margin.

Do you think Kaprizov should be the favorite for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s most valuable player? What would be your pitch to the voters?

“I don’t know if I would pitch for it, because the price goes up. [Laugh.] I say that with humor. But he’s an amazing player.

“[Although he’s 5-foot-10], he plays like he’s 6-4. He can go in the corner, and he comes out with the puck. He’s got stick skills that you just don’t see very often in this league, and he makes other players better, so it’s not just that he is on the ice and he’s getting a lot of points. When you’re on the ice with him and you’re a linemate, you better have your eyes open, because that puck could be coming to you through four people.”

Kaprizov has this season and next left on the five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed Sept. 21, 2021. He can sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota as early as July 1. Should he reach unrestricted free agency, he can sign a seven-year contract elsewhere.