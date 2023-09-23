Coyotes defeat Kings in opener of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne

Latest News

NHL Global Series fan tour Melbourne

Melbourne soaks in ‘pretty awesome’ experience at NHL Global Fan Tour
Calgary Flames 2023-24 season preview

Flames season preview: Huska enters 1st season as coach
Carolina Hurricanes 2023-24 season preview

Hurricanes season preview: Stanley Cup expectations reach new heights
Nathan MacKinnon QMJHL number retired

MacKinnon has number retired by QMJHL team, gets congrats from Crosby
Tristan Jarry relieved to have new contract with Pittsburgh

Jarry feels relieved at Penguins training camp with new contract
nhl fantasy hockey draft picks position spots pools

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds
Ottawa Senators new owner vows to make city proud

New Senators owner Andlauer vows to 'make the city proud'
Upper Deck cards boosting NHL popularity in Australia

NHL Global Series reach helped by popularity of Upper Deck in Australia
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Training Camp Buzz News and Notes September 22

Training Camp Buzz: RFAs Zegras, Drysdale miss 1st day for Ducks
Kings Rod Laver Arena Global Series practice

Kings enjoy open practice at Rod Laver Arena ahead of Global Series
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl projections fantasy hockey goalie team wins

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
Clayton Keller confident heading into preseason opener

Keller’s confidence soaring entering Coyotes preseason opener in Australia
Buffalo Sabres 2023-24 season preview

Sabres season preview: Thompson scoring, emergence of Levi among keys
Color of Hockey Zechariah Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’

Color of Hockey: Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’
Arizona Coyotes 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes season preview: Cooley's development crucial for success
Kings' Kevin Fiala Global Series blog Melbourne

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala

Coyotes defeat Kings in opener of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne

Cooley scores in preseason debut for Arizona; Arvidsson has goal, assist for Los Angeles

LAK@ARI: Cooley uses a spin-o-rama to score dazzling goal at 2023 NHL Global Series

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Logan Cooley’s highlight-reel goal in his preseason debut stood up as the game-winner for the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-3 victory against the Los Angeles Kings in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,097 at Rod Laver Arena at the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

The preseason game was the first NHL contest played in the Southern Hemisphere. The Coyotes and Kings will play another preseason game in Melbourne on Sunday, which will start at 12 a.m. ET and air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States, Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada, and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

Cooley scored to make it 4-1 at 11:40 when he skated past Adrian Kempe along the right boards, spun away from defenseman Andreas Englund at the right face-off circle, cut to the net and lifted a shot past Pheonix Copley.

The 19-year-old forward was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Clayton Keller had a goal and assist, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes. Connor Ingram made 28 saves.

LAK@ARI: Keller sends a shot in off of the goalie from below the goaline

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored for the Kings. Copley made 10 saves over the first two periods, and David Rittich made three saves in the third period.

Keller scored at 1:48 of the second period to give Arizona a 1-0 lead. He took a cross-ice pass from Nick Schmaltz, skated the puck behind the goal line and banked a shot in off the back of Copley’s pad.

Maccelli extended the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 8:22, snapping a in a shot from the left circle over Copley’s right shoulder.

Kempe scored 46 seconds later at 9:08 to make it 2-1. He took a drop pass from Jordan Spence, the first NHL player born in Australia, just inside the Coyotes blue line, stick-handled into open space and fired the puck past Ingram.

Crouse restored the two-goal lead at 11:19 to make it 3-1, taking a pass out of the corner from Nick Bjugstad and one-timing a shot from the high slot.

Arvidsson cut it to 4-2 at 14:33, converting on a turnover just inside the Coyotes zone. Kevin Fiala got to the puck and fired it towards the net, where Arvidsson was able to redirect it past Ingram.

Moore made it 4-3 at 16:12, keeping the puck on an odd-man rush and scoring from the left circle.

Hayton scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left for the 5-3 final.

Global Series: Cooley, Keller lead Coyotes past Kings