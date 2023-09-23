Coyotes defeat Kings in opener of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne

Logan Cooley’s highlight-reel goal in his preseason debut stood up as the game-winner for the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-3 victory against the Los Angeles Kings in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,097 at Rod Laver Arena at the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

The preseason game was the first NHL contest played in the Southern Hemisphere. The Coyotes and Kings will play another preseason game in Melbourne on Sunday, which will start at 12 a.m. ET and air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States, Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada, and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

Cooley scored to make it 4-1 at 11:40 when he skated past Adrian Kempe along the right boards, spun away from defenseman Andreas Englund at the right face-off circle, cut to the net and lifted a shot past Pheonix Copley.

The 19-year-old forward was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Clayton Keller had a goal and assist, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes. Connor Ingram made 28 saves.