Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes 4, Ducks 2

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Logan Cooley scored twice for the Arizona Coyotes in their 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center in Anaheim on Thursday.

Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has three goals in four preseason games.

Alex Kerfoot and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Connor Ingram made 33 saves.

Sam Carrick and Zack Kassian scored for the Ducks.

John Gibson allowed four goals on 17 shots before exiting midway through the third period with an apparent hand injury. He was replaced by Alex Stalock, who did not face a shot in 7:20.

Cooley scored at 2:35 of the second period to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead, and Kerfoot made it 2-0 3:40 on a one-timer from Travis Boyd. It was Kerfoot’s first goal for Arizona after signing as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Cooley gave the Coyotes a 3-0 lead when he scored on a penalty shot at 3:39 of the third period.

Maccelli’s power-play goal at 9:04 made it 4-0.

Carrick cut it to 4-1 at 16:26 before Kassian scored a power-play goal at 18:16 for the 4-2 final.