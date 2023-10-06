Coyotes 4, Ducks 2

Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has three goals in four preseason games.

Alex Kerfoot and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Connor Ingram made 33 saves.

Sam Carrick and Zack Kassian scored for the Ducks.

John Gibson allowed four goals on 17 shots before exiting midway through the third period with an apparent hand injury. He was replaced by Alex Stalock, who did not face a shot in 7:20.

Cooley scored at 2:35 of the second period to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead, and Kerfoot made it 2-0 3:40 on a one-timer from Travis Boyd. It was Kerfoot’s first goal for Arizona after signing as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Cooley gave the Coyotes a 3-0 lead when he scored on a penalty shot at 3:39 of the third period.

Maccelli’s power-play goal at 9:04 made it 4-0.

Carrick cut it to 4-1 at 16:26 before Kassian scored a power-play goal at 18:16 for the 4-2 final.