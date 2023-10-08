Coyotes 7, Ducks 1

Latest News

NHL preseason roundup for October 7

Preseason roundup: Eichel gets 5 points for Golden Knights
Josh Norris out indefinitely for Ottawa Senators with shoulder injury

Norris out indefinitely for Senators with shoulder injury
Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop
NHL Buzz: Sam Bennett doubtful for Panthers opener

NHL Buzz: Bennett ‘doubtful’ for Panthers season opener
Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Penguins fan celebrates 88th birthday at first hockey game
Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild

Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild
Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL staff writers

Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
NHL preseason results October 6

Preseason roundup: Devils shut out Islanders, finish undefeated
Jack Eichel seeks Stanley Cup repeat with Vegas

Eichel hungry for another Stanley Cup championship with Golden Knights
Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Savoie practices with Sabres for 1st time since upper-body injury
NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Panthers assign Knight to AHL to start season
Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar
Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

Klingberg expected to be 'full-go' for Maple Leafs season opener
fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview
Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Coyotes 7, Ducks 1

Logan Cooley

© Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matt Dumba had a goal and two assists for the Arizona Coyotes in a 7-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday.

Logan Cooley, Nick Bjugstad and Liam O'Brien each had a goal and an assist, and Michael Carcone had two assists for Arizona (4-5-0). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Pavel Mintyukov scored, and Alex Stalock allowed seven goals on 21 shots for Anaheim (4-4-0).

Dumba gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 18:58 of the first period.

Sean Durzi scored 50 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0, and O'Brien pushed it to 3-0 at 3:54.

Jack McBain made it 4-0 at 7:37.

Cooley converted a penalty shot at 16:19 to extend the lead to 5-0. It was his fourth goal of the preseason.

Bjugstad made it 6-0 at 6:41 of the third period.

Mintyukov scored a power-play goal for the Ducks to make it 6-1 at 9:43.

Lawson Crouse scored a power-play at 16:11 for the 7-1 final.