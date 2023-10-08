Coyotes 7, Ducks 1

Logan Cooley, Nick Bjugstad and Liam O'Brien each had a goal and an assist, and Michael Carcone had two assists for Arizona (4-5-0). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Pavel Mintyukov scored, and Alex Stalock allowed seven goals on 21 shots for Anaheim (4-4-0).

Dumba gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 18:58 of the first period.

Sean Durzi scored 50 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0, and O'Brien pushed it to 3-0 at 3:54.

Jack McBain made it 4-0 at 7:37.

Cooley converted a penalty shot at 16:19 to extend the lead to 5-0. It was his fourth goal of the preseason.

Bjugstad made it 6-0 at 6:41 of the third period.

Mintyukov scored a power-play goal for the Ducks to make it 6-1 at 9:43.

Lawson Crouse scored a power-play at 16:11 for the 7-1 final.