Perry signs 1-year, $775,000 contract with Oilers

Forward was unrestricted free agent after Blackhawks terminated deal Nov. 29

Corey Perry signing Jan 21

© Mike Carlson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Corey Perry signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The deal for the 38-year-old forward includes performance bonuses.

Perry became an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers and having his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 29. He had not played the previous three games and was first removed from the lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 22, a 7-3 loss. It was termed an "organizational decision" at the time by Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson.

Perry had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games for Chicago this season. He was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 29 and signed a one-year, $4 million contract the next day.

A first-round pick (No. 28) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 892 points (421 goals, 471 assists) in 1,273 games during 19 NHL seasons with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks. He won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the 2011 Hart Trophy voted as NHL most valuable player after he had 98 points (50 goals, 48 assists) in 82 games.

The Oilers (26-15-1) have won 13 consecutive games and play the Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH). They defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday to set a new NHL record for the longest winning streak by a Canada-based team, breaking the previous mark of 12 owned by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens.

The Blackhawks announced in a statement Nov. 28 that they intended to terminate Perry's contract after an internal investigation determined he had "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry announced Nov. 30 that he was seeking treatment for mental health issues and his "struggles with alcohol."

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates," Perry said in a statement. "I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.

"As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.

"I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.

"Once again, I am deeply sorry."

