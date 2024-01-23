McDavid says Perry 'great add' for red-hot Oilers

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid hated playing against Corey Perry but is now looking forward to having him as a teammate with the Edmonton Oilers.

“Obviously he’s a guy that has tremendous amount of experience, he’s won, he’s been right there year after year,” the Oilers captain said Monday. “He brings lots of leadership, a lot of experience, a lot of those intangible qualities that you can’t just teach. Obviously a great add for us.”

Perry, 38, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Edmonton on Monday. He has not played since Nov. 19 with the Chicago Blackhawks, who announced Nov. 28 they were terminating his contract after an internal investigation determined the forward had “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his standard player’s contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

Perry said he has undergone counselling and worked with mental health professionals and is in a better place than he was two months ago. He hopes to make his Oilers debut Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

Looking to go on a long playoff run, McDavid would rather have Perry on his side than against him. Edmonton still remembers the 2017 Western Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against Perry and the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers lost the heated series in seven games.

“I think Oilers fans got a good memory of what it’s like playing against Corey Perry,” McDavid said. “He’s all over the net, just a gamer. He’s played in some of the biggest games you can possibly play in and won those games. You can’t teach that type of experience, you can’t replicate that other than a guys that’s been there and done that. He’s done all that.”

McDavid said he feels adding a player like Perry will give Edmonton an edge needed in the playoffs. The Oilers were eliminated the previous two postseasons by the eventual champion. They lost in six games to the Vegas Golden Knight in the second round last season and swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final in 2022.

“I think the majority of the guys around the league dislike playing against Corey Perry,” McDavid said. “I think he’s a little nicer to his teammates than he is in a game playing against him, but I’m certainly glad he’s on our side.”