Perry in 'awe' playing on line with McDavid, Draisaitl for Oilers

EDMONTON -- Corey Perry has played with several superstar forwards over the course of his 20 seasons in the NHL, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl rank right at the top.
Utilized predominately in a fourth-line role for the Edmonton Oilers this season, Perry got an opportunity to see how the other half lived, elevated to the No. 1 line with the two stars against the Toronto Maple Leafs this past Saturday and at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.
“I’ve played with some pretty good players, some Hall of Fame players and those two will be in the Hall of Fame one day as well,” Perry said. “You can’t express what they bring to the game and how they play the game. You see it each and every day, there is always an ‘awe’ moment that they pull on the ice and that’s the best part of it.”
Getting to play alongside McDavid and Draisaitl was an impressive promotion for the 39-year-old, who worked his way up the lineup by earning the trust of coach Kris Knoblauch. Perry has been very good for the Oilers this season and demonstrated he still has a lot of hockey left in him.
“My expectations are pretty high of Corey,” Knoblauch said. “In my opinion, he’s a Hall of Fame guy who is at the later end of his career but is still putting up good production. For his role and what he’s done so far this year, pretty much stapled on the fourth line, second unit power play, he’s produced pretty well.”
Perry has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 53 games for the Oilers this season. Edmonton hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Friday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT, KUSA) in its last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.
The Oilers (34-16-4) are first in the Pacific Division, overtaking the Vegas Golden Knights with a 21-6-2 record in their past 29 games. Perry has contributed to the run with six goals and five assists during the stretch.
“He’s just so smart, I think that’s the main thing,” McDavid said. “He’s been around a really long time, and he’s seen just about everything there is to see in this League. He’s just so smart out there, the way he’s around the net, getting pucks off the wall, winning battles, that’s really impressive.”
Perry had long been a thorn in the side of the Oilers as a member of the Anaheim Ducks, where he played his first 14 seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2007. He’s played in the Stanley Cup Final four times since, with the Dallas Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021), Tampa Bay Lightning (2022) and Oilers (2024).
He faced Edmonton while with the Ducks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2017.