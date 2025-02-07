Perry in 'awe' playing on line with McDavid, Draisaitl for Oilers

The Oilers are happy to have Perry on their side as they attempt to make another run at the Final, hoping to finish the job this season. Edmonton lost 2-1 in Game 7 of the Final against the Florida Panthers last season.

“It was not fun (playing against him). We played them in the playoffs and he’s just smart, he knows what he’s doing,” Draisaitl said. “His hockey IQ, in-game management, and with the puck is up there with the best that I’ve ever seen. We’re very fortunate to have him with us.”

Perry is still predominately used as a bottom-six forward with the Oilers but moving him up to play on the top line temporarily says a lot of how highly he is regarded in Edmonton.

Perry was on the ice late in a 6-on-5 situation with goalie Stuart Skinner pulled for an extra attacker when Draisaitl scored to tie the game against the Blues before Connor Brown won it 3-2 in overtime on a setup from McDavid.

“Every player has their own attributes, things that they bring to the game. His is in the offensive zone and at his age, it’s still pretty good,” Knoblauch said. “A couple of things that help those guys (McDavid and Draisaitl) is having an intelligent player getting them the puck. I think that is the most important thing. He’s a player those guys are comfortable playing with, just because he’s smart and he’ll go to the net and continue plays.”

Perry has made a career of going to the net and subjecting himself to the pounding associated with that area of the ice. He continues to be a nuisance to opposing goalies around the League.

“It’s hard, you take a beating in there, there are big D-men that punish you for going into those areas,” McDavid said. “[Perry] is good at it, [Zach Hyman] is good at it, we have some good net-front guys, we just have to try and get the puck there for them.”

Having been a top-six forward for so long in his career, Perry understands what it takes to play with talented players. His legs may not be what they once were, but his hockey sense is as good as it has always been, and his hands are still there.

In 1,364 NHL games with the Ducks, Stars, Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, he has 923 points (439 goals, 484 assists).

“It’s pretty simple, get pucks back to them, get to the front of the net and get open,” Perry said. “They’re going to make plays, they’re going to have the puck and make plays with the puck and it’s those second opportunities that you can create that breaks the other team down, and that’s the main thing.”

Playing with the two stars in their prime has been a delight for Perry, who signed as a free agent with Oilers on Jan. 22, 2024, and then signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract on July 1, 2024, to stay with Edmonton, McDavid and Draisaitl.

“You see what they do each and every day, you see it in practice what they can do, and you have defensemen laughing, because they’re shaking their head, they don’t know what else to do against them,” Perry said. “That’s the fun part, is watching them continue to get better. I don’t know how that’s possible, but each and every day they push themselves to get better.”

Perry himself is approaching the season one day at time, looking to improving his game and continuing to contribute to Edmonton’s cause this season.

“I just come to the rink every day and put in my work and let my play do all the talking. I don’t set goals for myself because if you don’t achieve them it looks like a down season,” he said. “I come in thinking about playing hockey each and every night and playing my game and see where the chips fall. So far, it’s been good. There is still a lot of work to be done obviously, and you keep pushing each and every day and you never know where this can go.”