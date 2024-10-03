Geekie to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Lightning game

Conor Geekie will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward is facing discipline for leaving the bench on a legal line change for the purpose of starting an altercation during a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in a preseason game Wednesday.

Geekie was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking Panthers forward Josh Davies, as well as an instigator penalty, a fighting major and a game misconduct at 5:51 of the second period.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Leaving the players’ bench on a legal line change for the purpose of starting an altercation. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.