Avalanche rally from down 3, top Canucks in OT for 5th straight win

The goal came after Ross Colton tied it 3-3 at 8:43 of the third with a backhand from his knees at the edge of the crease that hit Canucks goalie Casey DeSmith’s pad while lying in the net after making a diving save on a Miles Wood wraparound. The goal was confirmed after it was determined that the puck crossed the line following video review.

MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, and Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (42-20-5), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Cale Makar had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves.

Colorado outshot Vancouver 17-3 in the third.

“We really dominated the third period,” MacKinnon said. “It was a fun win and to have that kind of third against this team -- that’s a really, really good team, a tough team to play against -- there was a lot of fight tonight.”

J.T. Miller and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (42-17-8), who had won four straight. DeSmith made 30 saves in his first start since No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko sustained a lower-body injury against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday that will keep him out week to week.

“Good start and then we let a tired team get back into it and eventually take over the game,” Miller said. “We just kind of hope it works out when we have leads instead of taking control of the game … We didn't win our battles, we didn't execute our passes, we're dumping it in for no reason, no forecheck. They outplayed us, they deserved to win.”