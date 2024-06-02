Oilers feel relaxed heading into Game 6 against Stars, McDavid says

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid walked into the dressing room Sunday morning and cut through a crowd of reporters waiting in front of his locker.

The Edmonton Oilers can make the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 with a win in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS).

But the Oilers captain acted as if this were, say, a Tuesday in November.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake, obviously,” McDavid said. “But we’re preparing like a normal game day. Things feel pretty regular around here.”

McDavid leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 17 games, and leads Edmonton in the conference final with eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games.

The Stars took a 2-0 lead in the first period of Game 4 and had a chance to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, but the Oilers have outscored them 8-1 since and can eliminate Dallas on Sunday.

“We’ve just been playing our best hockey,” McDavid said. “We’ve been forechecking well. We haven’t been giving up too much, which is good. They’re a really good rush team. We’ve been doing a great job of limiting that, of limiting their chances as a whole. So, yeah, just been playing good hockey.”