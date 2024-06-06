McDavid expects 'no surprises' from Florida's Bennett, Tkachuk

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid started playing ministicks against Sam Bennett when the two boys were six years old growing up in the Newmarket area, about 30 miles north of Toronto.

And the Edmonton Oilers captain says he’s seen plenty of Matthew Tkachuk over the years, too, having faced him on multiple occasions in the Battle of Alberta from 2016-21 while Tkachuk was with the Calgary Flames.

As such, McDavid certainly knows what to expect from the Florida Panthers’ top two agitators in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which begins with Game 1 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“They’re both very familiar to me,” the Oilers forward said Wednesday. “There are no surprises. They both play hard.”

In the only previous playoff series he’s faced Tkachuk, McDavid lit up the Flames for 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in Edmonton’s five-game elimination of Calgary in their best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round in 2022. Tkachuk had a hat trick in Game 1, a wild 9-6 Flames victory, but only had one more point in the remainder of the series, an assist in Edmonton’s 5-2 win in Game 2.

Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers that summer and has now helped Florida reach the Final for a second consecutive year. In the process, McDavid is banking on again seeing the trademark traits from one of the league’s premier power forwards that he always has: feistiness, physicality and competitiveness from someone who’s always playing on the edge, always trying to grind under the collective skins of his opponents.

“I would expect the same guy,” he said, a wry smile on his face. “The same guy. He’s a great player.

“Smart, effective, understands the, you know, gamesmanship side of the game. He’s good at it.”