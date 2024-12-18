Bedard’s game, Winter Classic discussed by Pang on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Darren Pang has been an eyewitness to Connor Bedard’s first 100 games in the NHL.

The former NHL goalie and longtime broadcaster who is on the call for the Chicago Blackhawks locally televised games, discussed what he has seen from Bedard on this week’s episode of the “NHL @TheRink” podcast presented by SKIP.

Pang talked with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke about Bedard’s improvement in his understanding of the NHL game, how to keep his game tighter with more awareness of his surroundings, his improvement in his skill set and how he’s been able to handle the spotlight.

Pang also talked about what he expects out of Bedard when he will be the centerpiece of the Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31 (MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

In addition, Pang talked about his favorite Winter Classic memories, with the inaugural version in Buffalo being at the top of his list, and his excitement for this one at Wrigley Field. He discussed the impact Anders Sorensen has had, including specifically on Bedard, since taking over for Luke Richardson as the Blackhawks coach.

He also touched on his favorite memory of the Blues-Blackhawks rivalry.

Prior to the interview with Pang, Rosen and Roarke brought positivity and holiday cheer to the podcast talking about the red-hot Ottawa Senators and the resurgent Patrik Laine of the Montreal Canadiens.

However, the grinches in them showed up after Pang’s interview when they talked about the slumping Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers, and tried to come up with answers as to how both teams stop stumbling this season.

