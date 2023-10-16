Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick faces Matthews, MacKinnon before home opener

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm just one week into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what's ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE'S DONE

Bedard has three points (one goal, two assists) in his first three NHL games. He's the 10th player aged 18 or younger in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of three or more games. He's the first to do it since Sean Monahan (five-game point streak with the Calgary Flames in 2013-14) and Nathan MacKinnon (three-game point streak with the Colorado Avalanche in 2013-14).

WHAT'S AHEAD THIS WEEK

Bedard faces two former No. 1 picks: Monday against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH) and Thursday against MacKinnon and the Avalanche at Ball Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS). Bedard and the Blackhawks will also play their home opener Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH).

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Matthews: Though Bedard idolizes Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, he said he's also tried to pattern his shot from the Maple Leafs forward, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Matthews is off to a sizzling start, with a hat trick in each of his first two games this season. He's the fifth player in NHL history to do that, joining Alex Ovechkin (2017-18), Cy Denneny (1917-18), Joe Malone (1917-18) and Reg Noble (1917-18). Matthews had 85 points (40 goals, 45 assists) last season, third on the Maple Leafs behind Mitchell Marner (99 points; 30 goals, 69 assists) and William Nylander (87 points; 40 goals, 47 assists). He can become the first player in NHL history to have a hat trick in three straight games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Saturday vs. Vegas Golden Knights

After a five-game road trip, concluding with the matchup against the Avalanche and MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bedard will play his first regular-season game at home. With the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in the building, it promises to be an entertaining night.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Bedard has 16 shots on goal through three games, third best in the NHL behind MacKinnon (18) and Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights (17).

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

In his first three games, Bedard skated a total of 11.14 miles, which leads all NHL skaters through Sunday. Defenseman Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa Senators is second at 11.11 miles.

THEY SAID IT

"I remember being behind the net and kind of seeing it and I was just like, ‘Don't screw this up.' Then kind of once it went in a lot of joy for sure. Yeah, just a moment so many people in the world dream of. I'm very fortunate to be able to be put in this position and get a chance like that." -- Bedard after scoring his first NHL goal in Chicago's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.