Bedard shows off 'dangerous' skill set in Blackhawks debut

PITTSBURGH -- Connor Bedard was skating up toward the blue line when he banked a slick backhand pass to defenseman Alex Vlasic, who was going toward the net.

Vlasic then put a shot on net, and Ryan Donato cleaned up the rebound in front, giving Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, his first point in what was an outstanding debut for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Yeah, just trying to find the open guy, and I think we almost had a couple there,” Bedard said following the 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

“Felt like I created a good amount of chances for myself and a couple for others. Of course, I’m having a tough time putting it in the net these past four or five games (he scored one empty-net goal in four preseason games), but hopefully that comes. For me, it’s just trying to create, and if I’m creating, you feel good.”

Bedard won’t have to wait long for another try at that first goal with the Blackhawks playing the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).

Bedard’s arrival in the League had been as highly anticipated as that of Connor McDavid, who was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Despite that, the 18-year-old, who linemate Taylor Hall said handles himself like a 26-year-old, certainly looked the part of a seasoned veteran against the Penguins. Even playing against his childhood idol, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, didn’t faze him.

His setup on Donato’s goal was just further proof of that.

“He’s so dangerous, and even climbing high in the O-zone on the Donato goal, the first goal, he was so dangerous the whole shift,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “People gravitate to him defensively and let Vlasic walk down freely, get a good shot and Donato just worked his butt off as he always does in the crease and got the goal. It starts with Connor really moving and being creative, and it got us going there.”