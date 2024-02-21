Bedard producing with familiar Blackhawks linemates since return

Rookie center, Kurashev, Foligno each has point streak entering game against Flyers

Bedard_Blackhawks_shoots_puck_TV-tunein-bug

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard returned from a broken jaw last week and picked up right where he left off, playing on a line with two familiar faces.

The 18-year-old center, who missed 14 games, has skated with Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno since coming back.

"That's where he had some success before and those are some smart guys that have been around for a while," Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said prior to a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Bedard's first game since he was injured Jan. 5.

It's worked. While Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has shown he can create scoring opportunities on his own, there's no denying he, Kurashev and Foligno have done well as a combination.

The three are expected to play together for the fourth straight game when the Blackhawks play the Philadelphia Flyers at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).

Bedard, Kurashev and Foligno are rekindling the chemistry they found when they were first put together in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 24. They were together for 10 games until Nov. 22, when Lukas Reichel was moved up to left wing on the top line, replacing Foligno against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Entering Wednesday, Bedard, Foligno and Kurashev are all on point streaks. Bedard is on a three-game point streak (two goals, four assists) while Foligno (four goals, three assists) and Kurashev (one goal, seven assists) each has points in six straight games.

CHI@CAR: Bedard finishes nice play for PPG in 3rd

Of the seven goals the Blackhawks have scored since Bedard's return on Feb. 15, the three have combined for five of them (one by Kurashev, two each for Foligno and Bedard).

Richardson said prior familiarity has led to a strong reconnection.

"And Connor's been practicing and been around," he said. "I'm sure they've had good relations off the ice, too, and it just helps talking things over. They talk all the time on the bench. We know Nick always talks, but it's good because he gets those other two talking and they're both quiet."

Although he was out for almost six weeks, Bedard leads rookies with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games this season. His goal and two assists in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday gave him his eighth multipoint game this season, passing Eddie Olczyk for the most by an 18-year-old in Blackhawks history.

"Early on, I think he got caught thinking. We all did," Foligno said. "But then you start to see his instincts and his competitiveness. I think he was [ticked] he wasn't handling [the puck] as much, and he started to turn it on. He started to want to make a difference and when he does that, he's as special as anyone in this League."

Bedard leads the Blackhawks in points; Kurashev is second with 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games, including NHL career highs in assists and points; Foligno is fourth with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists).

"He's fun to play with," Bedard said of Kurashev. "I mean, he's super smart, fast, skilled. I think as you play with a guy more, you are kind of able to read off him, and same with 'Fligs' (Foligno). But yeah, 'Kurshy' is a stud. I've had a lot of fun growing that chemistry and getting to play with him."

The Blackhawks rank tied for last in the NHL in goals per game with the San Jose Sharks (2.09), but as long as Bedard, Kurashev and Foligno have been together, they've usually generated some offense.

"There's obviously high-end skill, stickwork with Connor," Richardson said. And Kurshy's kind of that complementary guy that's a 200-foot guy, he's responsible and has the skill to play and skate with high-end guys.

"And Nick has a little bit of grit and character and he's been around, he's been on good power plays in this league before, played with good players, now he's got the opportunity again, which he's done before. I think it's just a good mix."

