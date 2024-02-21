Bedard producing with familiar Blackhawks linemates since return

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard returned from a broken jaw last week and picked up right where he left off, playing on a line with two familiar faces.
The 18-year-old center, who missed 14 games, has skated with Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno since coming back.
"That's where he had some success before and those are some smart guys that have been around for a while," Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said prior to a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Bedard's first game since he was injured Jan. 5.
It's worked. While Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has shown he can create scoring opportunities on his own, there's no denying he, Kurashev and Foligno have done well as a combination.
The three are expected to play together for the fourth straight game when the Blackhawks play the Philadelphia Flyers at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).
Bedard, Kurashev and Foligno are rekindling the chemistry they found when they were first put together in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 24. They were together for 10 games until Nov. 22, when Lukas Reichel was moved up to left wing on the top line, replacing Foligno against the Columbus Blue Jackets
Entering Wednesday, Bedard, Foligno and Kurashev are all on point streaks. Bedard is on a three-game point streak (two goals, four assists) while Foligno (four goals, three assists) and Kurashev (one goal, seven assists) each has points in six straight games.