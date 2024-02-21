Bedard producing with familiar Blackhawks linemates since return

Of the seven goals the Blackhawks have scored since Bedard's return on Feb. 15, the three have combined for five of them (one by Kurashev, two each for Foligno and Bedard).

Richardson said prior familiarity has led to a strong reconnection.

"And Connor's been practicing and been around," he said. "I'm sure they've had good relations off the ice, too, and it just helps talking things over. They talk all the time on the bench. We know Nick always talks, but it's good because he gets those other two talking and they're both quiet."

Although he was out for almost six weeks, Bedard leads rookies with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games this season. His goal and two assists in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday gave him his eighth multipoint game this season, passing Eddie Olczyk for the most by an 18-year-old in Blackhawks history.

"Early on, I think he got caught thinking. We all did," Foligno said. "But then you start to see his instincts and his competitiveness. I think he was [ticked] he wasn't handling [the puck] as much, and he started to turn it on. He started to want to make a difference and when he does that, he's as special as anyone in this League."

Bedard leads the Blackhawks in points; Kurashev is second with 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games, including NHL career highs in assists and points; Foligno is fourth with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists).

"He's fun to play with," Bedard said of Kurashev. "I mean, he's super smart, fast, skilled. I think as you play with a guy more, you are kind of able to read off him, and same with 'Fligs' (Foligno). But yeah, 'Kurshy' is a stud. I've had a lot of fun growing that chemistry and getting to play with him."

The Blackhawks rank tied for last in the NHL in goals per game with the San Jose Sharks (2.09), but as long as Bedard, Kurashev and Foligno have been together, they've usually generated some offense.

"There's obviously high-end skill, stickwork with Connor," Richardson said. And Kurshy's kind of that complementary guy that's a 200-foot guy, he's responsible and has the skill to play and skate with high-end guys.

"And Nick has a little bit of grit and character and he's been around, he's been on good power plays in this league before, played with good players, now he's got the opportunity again, which he's done before. I think it's just a good mix."