Bedard’s 2 assists help Blackhawks defeat Blues in OT in preseason debut

No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft sets up game-winning goal

bedard_preseason_debut_092823

© Getty Images

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard had two assists in his first NHL preseason game, including one in overtime, for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 2-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Thursday.

Andreas Athanasiou received a pass in the slot from Bedard and scored the game-winner at 4:02.

STL@CHI: Bedard sets up Athanasiou for OT win

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, assisted on Philipp Kurashev’s goal at 10:49 of the second period that put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0. He finished with five shots on goal and won 10 of 16 face-offs in 21:42 of ice time.

Bedard started at center between Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato. He took his first shot on goal at 3:36 of the first period during his second shift. The wrist shot from the left face-off circle was stopped by Joel Hofer.

Petr Mrazek made the save on all eight shots he faced for Chicago in its first preseason game before being replaced by Drew Commesso midway through the second period.

Robert Thomas scored, and Hofer made 19 saves on 20 shots through two periods for the Blues. Will Cranley made 12 saves.

Kurashev’s goal was set up by defenseman Kevin Korchinski, whose pass from the left boards was tipped in front by Bedard to Kurashev, who scored on a backhand.

Thomas tied it 1-1 at 9:00 of the third period, taking a drop pass in the slot from Pavel Buchnevich and scoring on a wrist shot.

Bedard moved in on Cranley but was stopped on a backhand at 12:08.