Bedard getting ‘good dose of learning’ at start of NHL career with Blackhawks

Latest News

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Pastrnak scores again in Bruins win against Sharks
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season
Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Carlsson scores in NHL debut, Ducks lose to Stars
Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild
Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

Marchand gifts puck to fan who was married in Bruins jersey
Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season
Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues
Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres

Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres
Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Atkinson scores twice, Flyers shut down Oilers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener
Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid
Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Bedard getting ‘good dose of learning’ at start of NHL career with Blackhawks

No. 1 pick of 2023 Draft has played against 5 top picks after loss to Avalanche

chi_bedard_sider

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

DENVER -- Connor Bedard has experienced a lot with the Chicago Blackhawks in his first five regular-season games.

There have been a lot of minutes, a lot of shots on goal, a lot of media attention, a few points and plenty of experiences that will only help the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft moving forward.

“I think he’s getting a good dose of learning, right? I think we all are, not just him,” Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno said after a 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. “I think he’s understanding how hard this league is and he’s still up to the task.”

Bedard entered this season with a lot on his shoulders. The 18-year-old forward is considered the next Connor McDavid, the No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s expected to help usher the Blackhawks back to their glory days, when they won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 with forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as the faces of the franchise.

His competition on his road trip was challenging. Bedard faced five fellow No. 1 picks in his first five career games, including forward Nathan MacKinnon, who was selected by Colorado with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and scored Thursday. Bedard became the second player in League history to play against at least five (Nico Hischier, selected by the New Jersey Devils with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, played against six No. 1 selections through his first five games).

Bedard had one assist in his debut Oct. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and his idol Sidney Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. After scoring his first NHL goal in a loss to the Boston Bruins the next night, Bedard had an assist in a 3-2 loss Saturday at the Montreal Canadiens, who selected forward Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Bedard was held scoreless in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, when he went up against Auston Matthews, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, and John Tavares, the No. 1 pick of the New York Islanders at the 2009 NHL Draft.

Recap: Blackhawks at Avalanche 10.19.23

He's logged at least 18:35 of ice time in each of his first five games. He played 19:37 against the Avalanche, the most of any forward on the Blackhawks and second to defenseman Seth Jones (23:12).

“I think he’s done well,” Jones said. “He’s had a lot of chances and he could have four or five goals. He’s had a lot of chances in the slot and goalies have made some incredible saves on him, to be honest.

“But he’s moving his feet well, he’s playing a lot. I know he’s a professional already and he’ll do what’s necessary for his body to keep playing those kinds of minutes.”

But the Avalanche did something no other team had done against Bedard thus far -- they held him without a shot on goal. Bedard had 20 shots through his first four games. Sure, Thursday was tough, but it was for everyone in a Blackhawks uniform. Chicago is rebuilding. Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and is one of the favorites to do it again.

“He's a smart hockey player and he'll take these lessons and implement them in his game,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “I think there are games like this. You know, we played a high-powered Toronto team and a very experienced Pittsburgh team -- but not like this team. They're a different whole other animal. And when they get moving and skating and they're powerful, and it kind of sometimes paralyzes you a little bit when you're not playing well.

“When we got off our game after that first half of the first period, we started watching, and I think Connor’s just like anybody else; we got caught just watching them play a little bit. That was it. He was one of 20 of us tonight. This is something it'll be great to see him take some of the things that he saw probably up close and personal tonight, like the (Nathan) MacKinnons and the (Cale) Makars, and see how he can reach that and put that into his game.”

Bedard has experienced a lot in a busy first few days of his career. Those around him are confident he’ll learn from all of it.

“All the great players, you can [be] -- not humbled by this league, but it’s a hard league,” Foligno said. “Every team has great players, every NHL player deserves to be in the NHL. So, you’re getting the best of the best every night, and I think he’s learning that, and I think a lot of our young guys are learning that -- that you have to bring that, too, and you have to find a way to bring your best every single night. And he’s done a great job.”

Related Content

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated