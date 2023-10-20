Bedard getting ‘good dose of learning’ at start of NHL career with Blackhawks

DENVER -- Connor Bedard has experienced a lot with the Chicago Blackhawks in his first five regular-season games.

There have been a lot of minutes, a lot of shots on goal, a lot of media attention, a few points and plenty of experiences that will only help the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft moving forward.

“I think he’s getting a good dose of learning, right? I think we all are, not just him,” Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno said after a 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. “I think he’s understanding how hard this league is and he’s still up to the task.”

Bedard entered this season with a lot on his shoulders. The 18-year-old forward is considered the next Connor McDavid, the No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s expected to help usher the Blackhawks back to their glory days, when they won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 with forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as the faces of the franchise.

His competition on his road trip was challenging. Bedard faced five fellow No. 1 picks in his first five career games, including forward Nathan MacKinnon, who was selected by Colorado with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and scored Thursday. Bedard became the second player in League history to play against at least five (Nico Hischier, selected by the New Jersey Devils with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, played against six No. 1 selections through his first five games).

Bedard had one assist in his debut Oct. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and his idol Sidney Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. After scoring his first NHL goal in a loss to the Boston Bruins the next night, Bedard had an assist in a 3-2 loss Saturday at the Montreal Canadiens, who selected forward Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Bedard was held scoreless in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, when he went up against Auston Matthews, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, and John Tavares, the No. 1 pick of the New York Islanders at the 2009 NHL Draft.