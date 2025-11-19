Bedard stays hot with hat trick, Blackhawks defeat Flames

Oliver Moore had a goal and an assist, and Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for the Blackhawks (10-5-4), who are 5-0-1 during the point streak.

“You've got to be on every night, it's an everyday league,” Chicago forward Ryan Donato said. “Obviously, we're feeling good and all that stuff is great in the locker room, all the fun things that come with winning, but you can't dwell on the past, right? If we lost tonight, I think the feeling in the locker room would be obviously very much different. Guys are understanding that you have to do it every night.”

Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist, and Matt Coronato scored for the Flames (5-13-3), who are 1-4-1 in their past six. Dustin Wolf made 18 saves.

“Pretty bad game by us, honestly,” Andersson said. “First two periods weren’t good enough. We know we played bad, and we still end up with 2-2 in the third. We’ve got to find a way to get at least one point with us, and we didn’t. Sloppy game. Bad game from our side.”

Donato put the Blackhawks up 1-0 at 15:05 of the first period. Louis Crevier’s long-distance shot deflected to Donato, and he scored from the right face-off circle.

Bedard made it 2-0 at 15:11 of the second period after Sam Rinzel lifted the puck down the ice into the offensive zone. Bedard chased after the rolling puck and one-handed it between Wolf’s pads while fending off Flames defenseman Yan Kuznetsov.