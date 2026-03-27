Congressional Hockey Challenge continues to thrive in 17th year

Lobbyists defeat Lawmakers in OT in annual game to raise more than $150K for charity

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© Annette Lee Photography

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Congressional Hockey Challenge found itself on uncharted ice Thursday.

Deadlocked 3-3 after regulation, the annual charity game between a bipartisan team of Lawmakers and a squad of Lobbyists went into overtime for the first time in its 17-year history.

After that didn't yield a result, it went to a shootout for a 4-3 Lobbyists win at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Washington Capitals practice facility, thanks to the deciding goal by Michelle MacGregor, a senior strategist for Orrick, a global law firm. 

"It was probably one of the better goals of my career because it was for charity," said MacGregor, who had 87 points (31 goals, 56 assists) in 115 games as a forward with NCAA Division III Amherst College from 2006-10.

It was the second straight Hockey Challenge victory for the Lobbyists, who defeated the Lawmakers 8-2 last year. Captain Nick Lewis said the game capped a memorable and lucrative fundraising season buoyed by the U.S. men's, women's and sled hockey teams winning gold medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

"It was a great game all around and, as always, the real winners are the charities," Lewis said. "We had our best year of fundraising this year, primarily on the back of the three gold medals won by the United States."

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© Annette Lee Photography

Lewis estimates the event Thursday raised more than $150,000, with proceeds going to the NHL Foundation; the Fort Dupont Cannons, a Washington-based Hockey is for Everyone affiliate that's the oldest minority-oriented program in North America; USA Warriors hockey and Tampa Warriors Hockey Heals.

The game has raised more than $1.5 million for those charities and others since its inception.

"The NHL Foundation is grateful for the continued support of the Congressional Hockey Challenge and the bipartisan leaders who make this event possible each year," said Rob Wooley, executive director of the NHL Foundation U.S. and vice president of legislative affairs for the National Hockey League. "Funds raised help support the NHL Foundation's Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey, expanding access to the game and creating new opportunities for girls in communities across the country, while also benefiting other important causes. This partnership reflects the power of hockey to bring people together while making a meaningful impact beyond the rink."

Haley Scarupa, an NHL Foundation U.S. ambassador and a 2018 Olympic gold medalist, played with the Lawmakers and had an assist. She said she appreciates what the charity game does for hockey. 

"Anytime you can bring people together through hockey and create more opportunities for girls to play, it's incredibly meaningful," she said. "I was fortunate to grow up in a game that gave me so much, and being part of the Congressional Hockey Challenge is a great reminder of how hockey can make a real impact beyond the rink."

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© William Douglas

Though the game was about giving, it was also about trying to get even. The Lawmakers had hoped to avenge their loss a year ago that ended their string of six consecutive Hockey Challenge championships.

They came loaded with legislative firepower: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota), who was a forward at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 1982-84, laced on the skates after missing the game last year with a lower body injury.

He joined Reps. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), George Whitesides (D-Calif.) and Rob Bresnahan (R-Pa.), FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Department of Interior Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor.

"I'm just glad I finished," Emmer said. "I didn't need CPR. It looks like I might have a future, but I've got a little work to do in the offseason, but we'll come back next year even better.

"But it was a great game, a lot of fun. I would have scored in the shootout, but I want to let those young kids do it. It didn't work out for them."

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