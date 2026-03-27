Congressional Hockey Challenge continues to thrive in 17th year

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Congressional Hockey Challenge found itself on uncharted ice Thursday.

Deadlocked 3-3 after regulation, the annual charity game between a bipartisan team of Lawmakers and a squad of Lobbyists went into overtime for the first time in its 17-year history.

After that didn't yield a result, it went to a shootout for a 4-3 Lobbyists win at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Washington Capitals practice facility, thanks to the deciding goal by Michelle MacGregor, a senior strategist for Orrick, a global law firm.

"It was probably one of the better goals of my career because it was for charity," said MacGregor, who had 87 points (31 goals, 56 assists) in 115 games as a forward with NCAA Division III Amherst College from 2006-10.

It was the second straight Hockey Challenge victory for the Lobbyists, who defeated the Lawmakers 8-2 last year. Captain Nick Lewis said the game capped a memorable and lucrative fundraising season buoyed by the U.S. men's, women's and sled hockey teams winning gold medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

"It was a great game all around and, as always, the real winners are the charities," Lewis said. "We had our best year of fundraising this year, primarily on the back of the three gold medals won by the United States."