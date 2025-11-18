Blue Jackets at Jets projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (10-7-2) at JETS (11-7-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Luca Del Bel Belluz
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Cole Koepke
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Del Bel Belluz will replace Nikita Chinakhov at forward, and Wood will move up to Columbus’ top line. … Fleury, a defenseman who was injured during a 5-3 win on Nov. 11 at the Vancouver Canucks, wore a noncontact jersey at the morning skate. … The Jets activated Barron and Koepke, also a forward, from injured reserve on Monday and assigned Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert to Manitoba of the American Hockey League.