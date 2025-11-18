Blue Jackets at Jets projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (10-7-2) at JETS (11-7-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Luca Del Bel Belluz

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Cole Koepke

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Del Bel Belluz will replace Nikita Chinakhov at forward, and Wood will move up to Columbus’ top line. … Fleury, a defenseman who was injured during a 5-3 win on Nov. 11 at the Vancouver Canucks, wore a noncontact jersey at the morning skate. … The Jets activated Barron and Koepke, also a forward, from injured reserve on Monday and assigned Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert to Manitoba of the American Hockey League.