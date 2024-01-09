Blue Jackets at Jets 

BLUE JACKETS (13-19-9) at JETS (26-9-4)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Jack Roslovic -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Mathieu Olivier

Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Andrew Peeke, Elvis Merzlikins

Injured: Boone Jenner (jaw), Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdominal), Zach Werenski (ankle)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. … Hellebuyck will make his 10th start in 13 games. ... Heinola, a defenseman, centers Kupari and Gustafsson and Connor, a forward, each skated Tuesday, but none will play.