Blue Jackets at Jets 

BLUE JACKETS (13-19-9) at JETS (26-9-4)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Jack Roslovic -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Mathieu Olivier
Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Andrew Peeke, Elvis Merzlikins
Injured: Boone Jenner (jaw), Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdominal), Zach Werenski (ankle)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. … Hellebuyck will make his 10th start in 13 games. ... Heinola, a defenseman, centers Kupari and Gustafsson and Connor, a forward, each skated Tuesday, but none will play.