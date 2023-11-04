Blue Jackets at Capitals

Latest News

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Buzz: Hall could return for Blackhawks on Saturday

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

BLUE JACKETS (4-4-2) at CAPITALS (4-4-1)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Hardy Haman Aktell, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Merzlikins will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Columbus recalled Chinakhov from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday and assigned forward Kent Johnson to the AHL. … Gaudreau, who missed practice Friday for a personal matter, will play. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Lindgren will start for the first time since making 31 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season-opener Oct. 13.