Blue Jackets at Capitals
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier
Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Hardy Haman Aktell, Lucas Johansen
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Merzlikins will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Columbus recalled Chinakhov from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday and assigned forward Kent Johnson to the AHL. … Gaudreau, who missed practice Friday for a personal matter, will play. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Lindgren will start for the first time since making 31 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season-opener Oct. 13.