Blue Jackets at Capitals

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Merzlikins will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Columbus recalled Chinakhov from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday and assigned forward Kent Johnson to the AHL. … Gaudreau, who missed practice Friday for a personal matter, will play. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Lindgren will start for the first time since making 31 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season-opener Oct. 13.