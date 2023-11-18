Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators game recap November 18

Predators hang on to defeat Blackhawks, end 4-game skid
Dallas Stars host Finnish teen losing eyesight

Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight
Minnesota Wild see positives despite loss to Ottawa Senators

Wild see positives despite loss to Senators at Global Series Sweden
Vegas Golden Knights Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 18

Couturier scores in OT, Flyers recover to defeat Golden Knights 
William Nylander stars on and off ice at Global Series Sweden

Nylander, Maple Leafs look to cap Global Series with win against Wild
Minnesota Wild Ottawa Senators game recap November 18

Forsberg lifts Senators to shootout win against Wild at Global Series
Milan Lucic takes indefinite leave of absence from Bruins

Lucic takes indefinite leave of absence from Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins Carolina Hurricanes game preview November 18

Penguins at Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 17

NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov out, Mantha, van Riemsdyk back for Capitals
NHL On Tap news and notes November 18

NHL On Tap: Bruins seek to avenge loss to Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Florida Panthers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 17

Stolarz makes 34 saves, Panthers hold off Ducks
Alex Nedeljkovic scores 2nd career AHL goalie goal

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Buffalo Sabres Winnipeg Jets game recap November 17

Perfetti scores in 5th straight game, Jets top Sabres
CHL Notebook Columbus prospect Jordan Dumais chasing points record

CHL notebook: Blue Jackets prospect Dumais chasing 2nd straight QMJHL scoring title
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats november 17

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Blue Jackets at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (4-9-4) at CAPITALS (8-4-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner-- Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Trey Fix-Wolansky

Injured: Jack Roslovic (ankle fracture)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Lucas Johansen -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Matthew Phillips

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Martin Fehervary (undisclosed), Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. … Kuznetsov, a forward, missed practice Friday and did not skate Saturday morning. …The Capitals assigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday and activated Edmundson, Mantha and van Riemsdyk from injured reserve. … Edmundson skated and the defenseman could make his season debut. … Mantha returns after missing three games with a ruptured left ear drum he sustained when he was hit with a defected shot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8. ... Van Riemsdyk will play after missing four games with a lower-body injury sustained against Columbus on Nov. 4.