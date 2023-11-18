Blue Jackets at Capitals

BLUE JACKETS (4-9-4) at CAPITALS (8-4-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner-- Patrik Laine
Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- David Jiricek
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Trey Fix-Wolansky
Injured: Jack Roslovic (ankle fracture)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Lucas Johansen -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Matthew Phillips
Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Martin Fehervary (undisclosed), Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. … Kuznetsov, a forward, missed practice Friday and did not skate Saturday morning. …The Capitals assigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday and activated Edmundson, Mantha and van Riemsdyk from injured reserve. … Edmundson skated and the defenseman could make his season debut. … Mantha returns after missing three games with a ruptured left ear drum he sustained when he was hit with a defected shot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8. ... Van Riemsdyk will play after missing four games with a lower-body injury sustained against Columbus on Nov. 4.