Blue Jackets at Capitals

BLUE JACKETS (4-9-4) at CAPITALS (8-4-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner-- Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Trey Fix-Wolansky

Injured: Jack Roslovic (ankle fracture)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Lucas Johansen -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Matthew Phillips

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Martin Fehervary (undisclosed), Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. … Kuznetsov, a forward, missed practice Friday and did not skate Saturday morning. …The Capitals assigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday and activated Edmundson, Mantha and van Riemsdyk from injured reserve. … Edmundson skated and the defenseman could make his season debut. … Mantha returns after missing three games with a ruptured left ear drum he sustained when he was hit with a defected shot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8. ... Van Riemsdyk will play after missing four games with a lower-body injury sustained against Columbus on Nov. 4.