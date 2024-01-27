Blue Jackets at Canucks

BLUE JACKETS (15-23-9) at CANUCKS (32-11-5)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov

Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Andrew Peeke

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Mathieu Olivier, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Adam Boqvist (upper body), Patrik Laine (clavicle)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Boqvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after getting hit in face with a puck while on the bench midway through the third period of a 5-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday and is expected to be out through the All Star break; Gudbranson moves into his spot on the top pair and Peeke returns to the lineup after being scratched Thursday. … Laine, a forward out since breaking his clavicle Dec. 14, was sent back to Columbus after a setback in his recovery, according to coach Pascal Vincent. Laine had been skating with the team for more than a week and was expected to return before the end of the Blue Jackets' five-game road trip on Tuesday. … Roslovic left midway through the third period in Calgary after being hit face first into the boards but will play. ... Merzlikins will make his fourth start in five games. ... Blankenburg, a defenseman, was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and will join the team in time for their game at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... The Canucks will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... Demko is expected to make his 10th start in 13 games.