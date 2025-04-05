Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (34-31-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-25-4)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- James van Riemsdyk

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)

Status report

Van Riemsdyk will replace Kunin, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past four games. ... McCabe, a defenseman, and Kampf, a forward, each is day to day after being injured during a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday; Myers will replace McCabe after being a healthy scratch the past 11 games and Robertson will replace Kampf after being a healthy scratch the past three games.