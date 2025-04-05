Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (34-31-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-25-4)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- James van Riemsdyk
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)
Status report
Van Riemsdyk will replace Kunin, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past four games. ... McCabe, a defenseman, and Kampf, a forward, each is day to day after being injured during a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday; Myers will replace McCabe after being a healthy scratch the past 11 games and Robertson will replace Kampf after being a healthy scratch the past three games.